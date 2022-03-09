Left Menu

Ukraine repulses attempts by Russian forces to enter Kharkiv city, says governor

Ukrainian troops repulsed efforts by Russian forces to enter the eastern city of Kharkiv on Tuesday and foiled a planned operation by 120 Russian paratroopers near the border, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said.

The paratroopers landed by the Ukrainian border town of Vovchansk, around 50 kilometres (31 miles) northeast of Kharkiv, but were routed by Ukrainian forces, he said in televised comments.

