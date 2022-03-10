Top U.S., Ukraine diplomats discuss additional aid for Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, in a phone call on Wednesday, discussed additional security and humanitarian support for Ukraine after Russia's invasion, the State Department said in a statement.

Blinken and Kuleba also discussed Russia's "unconscionable attacks harming population centers," the statement said.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

