Top U.S., Ukraine diplomats discuss additional aid for Ukraine
Updated: 10-03-2022
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, in a phone call on Wednesday, discussed additional security and humanitarian support for Ukraine after Russia's invasion, the State Department said in a statement.
Blinken and Kuleba also discussed Russia's "unconscionable attacks harming population centers," the statement said.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".
