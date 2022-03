BRIEF-RBNZ Seeks Feedback On Insurance Enforcement And Distress Management

Reserve Bank of New Zealand: * RBNZ - RESERVE BANK SEEKS FEEDBACK ON INSURANCE ENFORCEMENT AND DISTRESS MANAGEMENT

* RBNZ - CONSULTATION DISCUSSES INTRODUCING A COMPULSORY ON-SITE INSPECTION POWER AND A BREACH-REPORTING SYSTEM * RBNZ - CONSULTATION REVIEWS RBNZ'S ROLE IN DEALING WITH DISTRESSED INSURERS, INCLUDING INSOLVENCY PROVISIONS AND RESOLUTION POWERS

* RBNZ - CONSULTATION EXPLORES UPDATING RESOLUTION FRAMEWORK BY ASKING INSURERS TO UNDERTAKE RESOLUTION PLANNING, AMONG OTHERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

