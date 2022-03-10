Left Menu

10-03-2022
Lukashenko to meet Putin on Friday - Belta
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko is to visit Moscow on March 11 to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the state-run Belarusian news agency Belta reported on Thursday.

Lukashenko and Putin will discuss bilateral relations, economic cooperation under sanctions, and the situation in the region and Ukraine, Belta reported.

