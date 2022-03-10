Lukashenko to meet Putin on Friday - Belta

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko is to visit Moscow on March 11 to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the state-run Belarusian news agency Belta reported on Thursday.

Lukashenko and Putin will discuss bilateral relations, economic cooperation under sanctions, and the situation in the region and Ukraine, Belta reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)