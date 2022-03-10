Lebanese prosecutor bans five bank board chiefs from travel

A Lebanese prosecutor on Thursday issued travel bans against the heads of the boards of five Lebanese banks as a precautionary measure as she investigates transactions by their banks, the prosecutor told Reuters.

Judge Ghada Aoun issued the bans against Salim Sfeir of Bank of Beirut, Samir Hanna of Bank Audi, Antoun Sehnaoui of SGBL, Saad Azhari of Blom Bank, and Raya Hassan of Bankmed. She has not charged any of them with a crime.

When contacted, Hassan told Reuters she was "speechless" and noted she had joined the bank after the transactions took place, adding that the transactions were "legal". Azhari did not immediately respond to a request for comment, neither did officials from Bank Audi, SGBL and Bank of Beirut.

