Left Menu

BJP won elections because of good governance: Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said the victory in four states has been possible because the Union government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has focussed on giving good governance to the people of India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2022 06:31 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 06:31 IST
BJP won elections because of good governance: Sarbananda Sonowal
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said the victory in four states has been possible because the Union government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has focussed on giving good governance to the people of India.

Speaking to ANI, Sonowal said, "The Central government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi focussed on giving good governance so that livelihood of the people can be improved and social security can be provided to the people."

He further added, "I want to thank voters for giving an opportunity to the BJP. I want to wish UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Manipur CM N Biren Singh, Goa CM Pramod Sawant for this spectacular win in the recently-concluded elections." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get here alone'; Warne's body due to be flown back to Australia and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022