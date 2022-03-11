Left Menu

U.S. Senate poised to pass Ukraine aid, government funding

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-03-2022 08:39 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 08:39 IST
A majority of the U.S. Senate on Thursday voted to approve legislation providing $1.5 trillion to keep the federal government operating beyond this week and $13.6 billion to help Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion.

Voting continued on the bill that next would go to President Joe Biden for signing into law.

