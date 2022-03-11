Left Menu

3 sanitation workers die while cleaning septic tank in Mumbai

Three sanitation workers died while cleaning a public toilet in the Kandivali West area in Mumbai on Thursday, civic authorities said.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-03-2022 10:04 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 10:04 IST
Visual near the site of incident in Kandivali West, Mumbai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Three sanitation workers died while cleaning a public toilet in the Kandivali West area in Mumbai on Thursday, civic authorities said. The three workers were declared dead on arrival at the local hospital.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, a BMC official said, "Three sanitation workers who went to clean a public toilet in Ekta Nagar, Kandivali West, Mumbai, died due to suffocation after falling into a septic tank. They were recovered by Mumbai Fire Department, they were sent to Shatabdi Hospital but were declared dead on arrival yesterday." Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

