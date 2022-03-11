Left Menu

Russia says military airfields in Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk taken out - agencies

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 11-03-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 11:42 IST
Russia says military airfields in Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk taken out - agencies
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Russian troops have launched a high-precision, long-range attack on two military airfields in the Ukrainian cities of Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk and taken them out of action, Russian news agencies quoted Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov as saying on Friday.

He also said that Russian forces had destroyed 3,213 Ukrainian military installations since the launch of what Russia calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

