Russia says military airfields in Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk taken out - agencies
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 11-03-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 11:42 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian troops have launched a high-precision, long-range attack on two military airfields in the Ukrainian cities of Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk and taken them out of action, Russian news agencies quoted Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov as saying on Friday.
He also said that Russian forces had destroyed 3,213 Ukrainian military installations since the launch of what Russia calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Russian
- Ukraine
- Igor Konashenkov
- Lutsk
- Defence Ministry
- Ivano-Frankivsk
- Ukrainian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.N. Security council to meet Wednesday night on Ukraine -diplomats
Countries speak out at the UN: ''Ukraine, you're not alone''
Ukraine requests urgent UNSC meet after heads of DPR, LPR ask Putin for help
At least five blasts heard in separatist-held Ukraine city of Donetsk - Reuters witness
UN Security Council sets an emergency meeting on Ukraine