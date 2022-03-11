Left Menu

Bulgaria to host up to eight Dutch fighter jets and 200 troops

NATO member Bulgaria will host up to eight Dutch warplanes and 200 troops to help it with its air policing tasks amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a government decision showed on Friday.

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 11-03-2022 13:50 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 13:45 IST
Bulgaria to host up to eight Dutch fighter jets and 200 troops
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

NATO member Bulgaria will host up to eight Dutch warplanes and 200 troops to help it with its air policing tasks amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a government decision showed on Friday. The Netherlands will put two warplanes on 24-hour duty in Black Sea country Bulgaria from April 1 until May 31 for air policing activities, in line with NATO's integrated plan for air and anti-missile defence, the government said.

"For the implementation of these actions ... from March 4 to June 24 on the territory of Bulgaria up to eight aircraft and up to 200 soldiers of Royal Netherlands Air Force will be deployed," the government said in its decision. Four Spanish fighter jets backed by 130 Spanish troops are currently supporting airspace surveillance of Bulgaria. The government has decided to extend their mission until April 15.

Bulgaria, on NATO's eastern flank, is also setting up a battlegroup of up to 1,000 troops in close cooperation with the alliance. The moves come in the third week of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022