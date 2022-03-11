Left Menu

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 11-03-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 17:41 IST
Canada sanctions Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich - The Globe and Mail
Roman Abramovich Image Credit: Wikipedia
Canada has sanctioned Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich but the move won't affect the Canadian operations of Evraz North America, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in Warsaw on Friday, The Globe and Mail reported https://tgam.ca/3J6Yned.

Canada is also barring 32 Russian companies and government entities from receiving any defense equipment or supplies from Canada, the report said.

