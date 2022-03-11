Canada sanctions Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich - The Globe and Mail

Canada has sanctioned Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich but the move won't affect the Canadian operations of Evraz North America, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in Warsaw on Friday, The Globe and Mail reported https://tgam.ca/3J6Yned.

Canada is also barring 32 Russian companies and government entities from receiving any defense equipment or supplies from Canada, the report said.

