BoE warns cryptoasset sector to comply with Russian sanctions
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Financial services firms including those in the cryptoasset sector were warned by Britain's regulatory bodies on Friday that they were expected to ensure sanctions imposed against entities and individuals in Russia and Belarus were complied with.
"We are working closely with partners in government and law enforcement both here and abroad, including regulatory authorities, to share intelligence and act to prevent sanctions evasion, including through cryptoassets," the financial regulators said.
"We also remain ready to act in the event of sanctions breaches," added the statement from the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI), the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Bank of England.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Belarus
- Financial Conduct Authority
- Bank of England
- Britain
ALSO READ
Japan finmin Suzuki says to freeze assets in some Russian banks
U.N. Security Council to vote Friday on condemning Russia
Invasion of Ukraine by Russia blatant violation of international law, says Congressman Ro Khanna
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine's president vows to stay put as Russian invaders approach
Biden takes veiled swipe at China in condemning Russia backers on Ukraine