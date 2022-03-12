UP: Man held for raping six-year-old

A man was arrested following an exchange of fire on Saturday in connection with the alleged rape of a six-year-old girl, police said here. Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said a case has been registered against the 22-year-old accused under the IPC and POCSO Act. Police said on Friday the girl went to a stationery shop to buy a notepad at 2.30 pm. When she did not return home, her grandmother started searching for her. Around 4 pm, she was found sitting on the stairs of a house, 200 metres from her residence. Subsequently, a man took the girl to her home. After seeing the minor girl bleeding, her father took her to the Izzatnagar police station and her medical examination was done. Based on the complaint of her father, a case was registered against an unnamed person. Police later said she was raped by the man who had taken her to her home. Acting on a tip-off, police raided his hideout on early Saturday morning. The accused fired at police and he was injured in a retaliatory firing by the cops, police said. The accused and the minor girl are residents of the same locality and both knew each other, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)