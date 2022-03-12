Left Menu

Delhi fire: Kejriwal announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for kin of adult deceased, Rs 5L for minors

I will go to the spot and meet those affected personally, he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
After seven people were killed in a slum fire in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri area on Saturday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of adult deceased persons, Rs 5 lakh in case of minor deceased and Rs 25,000 to those whose shanties were gutted.

The announcement came during the chief minister's visit to the spot.

Many people were injured in the fire that broke out in the early hours of Saturday.

Kejriwal took stock of the situation and interacted with the affected people, before announcing the compensation.

''When I woke up this morning, I came to know that a fire here killed seven people and many shanties were burnt. I am deeply saddened with this incident. I pray to God that the deceased rest in peace.

''From the government, Rs 10 lakh will be given to families of adult deceased persons, Rs 5 lakh for deceased children and Rs 25,000 to those whose shanties were gutted in the fire,'' Kejriwal said.

He said he had issued orders for swift release of the compensation.

''I will try to release this (compensation) very soon, in one-two days, so that you get the money soon," Kejriwal said.

During the chief minister's visit, crowds raised the slogan of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and also those in favour of the Delhi government.

According to a senior official of the Delhi Fire Services, information regarding the blaze near pillar number 12 of Gokulpuri village was received at 1.03 am.

Thirteen fire-tenders were rushed to the spot, he said, adding that the blaze was brought under control around 4 am.

Seven charred bodies were recovered from the site, the official said.

Kejriwal in the morning expressed grief over the incident.

''Heard the sad news early in the morning. I will go to the spot and meet those affected personally,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

