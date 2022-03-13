Left Menu

Meghalaya: 5 criminals arrested, AK-47 rifle recovered

East Jaintia Hills district police of Meghalaya in a special operation on Saturday, apprehended five criminals and recovered one AK-47 rifle, AK series ammunition, machetes and several other incriminating materials from them.

Recovered arms and ammunition in Meghalaya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
East Jaintia Hills district police of Meghalaya in a special operation on Saturday, apprehended five criminals and recovered one AK-47 rifle, AK series ammunition, machetes and several other incriminating materials from them. A senior official from the Meghalaya police said, "A special operation on the intervening night of March 11-12 led to the arrest of five hardcore criminals and we have recovered one AK-47 rifle, AK series ammunition, machetes and several other incriminating materials."

The accused were arrested from Guwahati with the help of Guwahati police, added the official. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

