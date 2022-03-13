Meghalaya: 5 criminals arrested, AK-47 rifle recovered

East Jaintia Hills district police of Meghalaya in a special operation on Saturday, apprehended five criminals and recovered one AK-47 rifle, AK series ammunition, machetes and several other incriminating materials from them. A senior official from the Meghalaya police said, "A special operation on the intervening night of March 11-12 led to the arrest of five hardcore criminals and we have recovered one AK-47 rifle, AK series ammunition, machetes and several other incriminating materials."

The accused were arrested from Guwahati with the help of Guwahati police, added the official. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)