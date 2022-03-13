Iran suspends talks with Saudi Arabia - Nour news
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 13-03-2022
Iran has suspended talks with Saudi Arabia, a website affiliated to the country's top security body reported on Sunday.
Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Saturday his country would host a new round of Saudi-Iranian talks starting Wednesday.
Nour news did not give additional detail as to why Iran decided to suspend the talks.
