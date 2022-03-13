Left Menu

Piyush Goyal calls upon startups to help India become self-reliant in energy, defence sectors

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Sunday called for startups to help India become self-reliant in Energy and Defence sectors while citing an example of the COVID-19 pandemic which was converted into an opportunity.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2022 12:59 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 12:59 IST
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Sunday called for startups to help India become self-reliant in Energy and Defence sectors while citing an example of the COVID-19 pandemic which was converted into an opportunity. "Every crisis can be converted into an opportunity like that of COVID. It is a big crisis and the 'biggest of the century' crisis was converted into an opportunity, wherein many of our boys and girls came up with innovative solutions to the problems," said Goyal at the ET Startup Awards in Bengaluru.

He also said that the present situation fits in the "Make in India" programme launched eight years ago. "The outcome of COVID-19, everything collectively is helping India's growth trajectory," the minister said. During the event, Goyal also listed several illustrations where the Startups could provide solutions to resolve problems and assured the startups that the government was listening to their needs and its doors are open round the clock.

While referring to the traffic problem in Bengaluru, the Union Minister asked startups to find solutions to ease the traffic. Economic Times Startup Awards were presented in nine categories - Startup of the year, Midas Touch, Women Ahead, Comeback Kid, Best on Campus, Social Enterprise, Top Innovator, Boots Trap Champ and Covid-led Business Transformation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

