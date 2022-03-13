Algeria bans exporting foodstuffs including sugar and wheat derivatives

Algeria has banned exporting foodstuffs it imports such as sugar, vegoil, pasta, semolina and wheat derivatives, the state news agency APS said on Sunday.

The decision also bans importing frozen meat products, the official agency said, citing the government. (Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

