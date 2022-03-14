Mumbai: Two found dead in Worli, suicide suspected

The Mumbai police recovered two bodies from Worli with one found hanging from a tree and the other one found near Worli sea face on Sunday morning, police said. The police have registered cases under Accidental Death Report and they suspect it is a suicide.

The bodies have been sent to the Nair hospital for post mortem. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)