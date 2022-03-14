Left Menu

China cyberspace regulator drafts new rules to protect minors

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-03-2022 09:43 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 09:33 IST
China's cyberspace regulator issued a new set of draft measures on Monday aimed at protecting minors, demanding online gaming, livestreaming, audio and video platforms to set up a "youth mode" for minors.

The regulator said it would shut down websites or revoke business licences of service providers that commit violations.

