Budget session: Lok Sabha Speaker hopes for healthy, result-oriented discussion in House

Ahead of the commencement of the second half of the Budget session, Lok Sabha Speaker On Birla on Monday expressed hope for a healthy and result-oriented discussion by the members. "The second half of the Budget session of Parliament is commencing today. I hope with the active participation and positive contribution of the members of the House, healthy and result-oriented discussion for the welfare of people will take place," Birla tweeted.

Amid declining COVID-19 cases in the country, the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha are set to resume their normal sittings for the second part of the Budget session. However, the two Houses will continue with most of the restrictions, following the COVID-19 protocol, seen in the earlier parts of the Parliament sessions.

The two Houses of Parliament will continue to follow the social distancing norms in the seating arrangements of the members by utilizing both the chambers and visitors' galleries. The second half of the Budget session will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)