Budget session: Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in LS to discuss Ukraine crisis

Congress MP Manish Tewari has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the Russia-Ukraine crisis, including the evacuation of the stranded Indian students. In the notice, the Congress MP said, "War in Ukraine has consequences - political, economic and strategic for humanity as a whole. In addition, the new world order is being created behind a new iron curtain. It has serious implications for India's approach to international relations. In addition to the plight of our students who despite being evacuated continue to face a grim future."

Amid declining COVID-19 cases in the country, the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha are set to resume their normal sittings for the second part of the Budget session. However, the two Houses will continue with most of the restrictions, following the COVID-19 protocol, seen in the earlier parts of the Parliament sessions.

The two Houses of Parliament will continue to follow the social distancing norms in the seating arrangements of the members by utilizing both the chambers and visitors' galleries. The second half of the Budget session will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)