Left Menu

Taiwan air force loses another fighter, second crash in three months

A Taiwanese Mirage 2000 fighter jet crashed into the sea off the island's southeast coast on Monday though the pilot was rescued alive, the presidential office said, the second hull loss of a combat aircraft in the space of three months.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 14-03-2022 10:13 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 10:08 IST
Taiwan air force loses another fighter, second crash in three months
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

A Taiwanese Mirage 2000 fighter jet crashed into the sea off the island's southeast coast on Monday though the pilot was rescued alive, the presidential office said, the second hull loss of a combat aircraft in the space of three months. The presidential office said the French-built aircraft was on a training mission from the Chihhang air base in Taitung and the pilot was recovered safely after parachuting out.

Recovery efforts for the aircraft and investigation into what happened are ongoing, it added in a statement. Taiwan received its first Mirage jets in 1997.

In January the air force suspended combat training for its F-16 fleet after a recently upgraded model of the fighter jet also crashed into the sea, killing the pilot. Last year, two F-5E fighters, which first entered service in Taiwan in the 1970s, crashed into the sea after they apparently collided in mid-air during a training mission, also from the Chihhang air base.

In late 2020, an F-16 vanished shortly after taking off from the Hualien air base on Taiwan's east coast on a routine training mission. While Taiwan's air force is well trained, it has strained from repeatedly scrambling to see off Chinese military aircraft in the past two years, though the accidents have not been linked in any way to these intercept activities.

China, which claims the democratic island as its own, has been routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan's air defence zone, mostly in an area around the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands but sometimes also into the airspace between Taiwan and the Philippines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

 United States
4
Putin supporters demonstrate in Belgrade

Putin supporters demonstrate in Belgrade

 Serbia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022