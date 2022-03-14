Left Menu

Mumbai: Coaching centre owner arrested over class 12 chemistry paper leak

Mumbai police has arrested the owner of a coaching centre for allegedly leaking class 12 chemistry exam paper.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-03-2022 11:27 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 11:27 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai police has arrested the owner of a coaching centre for allegedly leaking class 12 chemistry exam paper. "Mukesh DhanSingh who runs a private coaching centre in the Malad area of Mumbai, leaked the Maharashtra Board class 12 chemistry paper on WhatsApp," said a Mumbai police officer.

The paper was leaked hours ahead of the exam and went viral on social media platforms. Investigation into the matter is ongoing.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

