Left Menu

Germany decides in principle to buy F-35 fighter jet - government sources

Germany has decided in principle to purchase the U.S. fighter jet F-35 built by Lockheed Martin to replace its ageing Tornado, according to two government sources. A German defence source told Reuters in early February that Germany was leaning toward purchasing the F-35 but a final decision had not been taken.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 14-03-2022 12:12 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 12:09 IST
Germany decides in principle to buy F-35 fighter jet - government sources
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany has decided in principle to purchase the U.S. fighter jet F-35 built by Lockheed Martin to replace its aging Tornado, according to two government sources.

A German defense source told Reuters in early February that Germany was leaning toward purchasing the F-35 but a final decision had not been taken. The Tornado is the only German jet capable of carrying U.S. nuclear bombs, stored in Germany, in case of a conflict. But the air force has been flying the jet since the 1980s, and Berlin is planning to phase it out between 2025 and 2030.

It was not clear how many F-35 jets Germany may attempt to purchase. The F-35 buy will be a blow for Boeing, whose F-18 was favored by former German defense minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to replace the Tornado.

The decision to go with a U.S. fighter jet could also upset France. Paris has been warily watching past German deliberations over whether to settle on the F-18 or the F-35, concerned it could undermine the development of a joint Franco-German fighter jet that is supposed to be ready in the 2040s.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
2
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
3
Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

 United States
4
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022