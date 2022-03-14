VRA found murdered in Telangana
A Village Revenue Assistant (VRA) was found murdered in Tahsildar's office premises in Kannepalli Mandal of Mancherial district on Monday, police said.
The deceased Durgam Bapu (55), who was working as a VRA, was suspected to have been murdered on Sunday night by some unidentified persons when he was in the office, they said. The staff of the Tahsildar office after noticing the VRA's body on Monday morning informed the police, Kannepalli Sub Inspector of Police G Suresh said.
The reasons for the murder were being ascertained, police said adding a case of murder was registered.
