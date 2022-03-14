Over 2,500 Mariupol residents killed so far in war - Ukrainian presidential advisor

More than 2,500 residents of the Black Sea port city of Mariupol have been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in a televised interview on Monday.

He said he was citing figures from the Mariupol city administration, and accused Russian forces of preventing humanitarian aid from reaching the encircled city on Sunday. Russia says it does not target civilians.

