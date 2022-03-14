Left Menu

Education, police get higher allocations in J&K budget

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 18:06 IST
Education, police get higher allocations in J&K budget
  • Country:
  • India

The education department has been allocated the highest Rs 11,832.77 crore followed by Rs 10,831.18 crore for the home department, which controls police, in the Rs 1.42 lakh crore budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for 2022-23 presented by Union finance minister in Lok Sabha on Monday.

Sitharaman also presented the supplementary demands for the year 2021-22 totalling Rs 18,860.32 crore for the UT.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill 2022, Rs 797.34 crore has been allocated for the general administration department and Rs 10,831.18 crore for the home department.

The higher allocation for the home department, under which the Jammu and Kashmir Police comes, indicated the government's priority in maintaining peace in the Union Territory, which has been facing over three decades of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Rs 11,832.77 crore has been earmarked for the education department, Rs 1129.59 crore for the planning department and Rs 232.43 crore for the information department According to the papers presented in Lok Sabha, Rs 8768.09 crore has been allocated for the power department, Rs 1002.98 crore for the industry department and Rs 2835.39 crore for the agriculture department.

Rs 6296.57 crore has been earmarked for the Public Works Department, Rs 7873.34 crore for the health department and Rs 3202.71 crore for the social welfare department.

Sitharaman allocated Rs 507.9 crore for the tourism department, Rs 5443.17 crore for the rural development department and Rs 646.93 crore for the horticulture department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022