Basel al-Haroun appointed as Kuwait c.bank governor

Kuwait has appointed Basel Ahmed Salem al-Haroun as its central bank governor starting from April 1, the government said in a statement on Monday.

The new governor's period of office is five years. His appointment comes after current central bank head Muhammad Yousef al-Hashel asked for his term not to be renewed.

