Basel al-Haroun appointed as Kuwait c.bank governor
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 14-03-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 22:36 IST
Kuwait has appointed Basel Ahmed Salem al-Haroun as its central bank governor starting from April 1, the government said in a statement on Monday.
The new governor's period of office is five years. His appointment comes after current central bank head Muhammad Yousef al-Hashel asked for his term not to be renewed.
