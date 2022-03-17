Left Menu

Indian Coast Guard ship Saksham has provision for stay of women officers onboard

Indian Coast Guard ship Saksham has provision for the stay of women officers onboard, Indian Coast Guard officials said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 23:33 IST
Indian Coast Guard ship Saksham has provision for stay of women officers onboard
Indian Coast Guard ship Saksham provisions for stay of women officers onboard. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Coast Guard ship Saksham has provision for the stay of women officers onboard, Indian Coast Guard officials said on Thursday.

A separate cabin with twin bunk beds, attached washroom and work stations for office work has been designed onboard ICGS Saksham, the officials said.

The 2 lady officers' cabin is situated on the second deck of the ship in proximity to the operations and communication centre. The ship was commissioned on March 16 by Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, the officials added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare treatable cancers; Colombia's Duque opens gene bank for long-term crop conservation and more

Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare trea...

 Global
4
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022