Kerala HC acquits former minister MM Mani, two others in Anchery Baby murder case

The Kerala High Court on Friday acquitted former Kerala Minister MM Mani and two others in the Anchery Baby murder case.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 18-03-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 20:35 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
The Kerala High Court on Friday acquitted former Kerala Minister MM Mani and two others in the Anchery Baby murder case. The court approved the discharge petition of the three accused including the former minister in the murder case.

MM Mani who is presently CPI-M MLA, OG Madanan and Pampupara Kuttan have submitted the discharge petition. Anchery Baby, who was the Youth Congress Udumbanchola block secretary and INTUC constituency president was allegedly killed on November 13, 1982.

After a controversial speech by Mani on May 25, 2012, mentioning this murder case, the court ordered re-investigation into the matter. Then the investigation team submitted its chargesheet naming Mani as the second accused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

