Schlumberger suspends new investment and technology deployment to Russia operations

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2022 09:07 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 09:07 IST
Schlumberger NV said late on Friday that it has decided to immediately suspend new investment and technology deployment to the company's Russia operations.

"We continue to actively monitor this dynamic situation and will fulfil any existing activity in full compliance with applicable international laws and sanctions," Chief Executive Officer Olivier Le Peuch said in a statement.

