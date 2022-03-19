U.S. to provide Stryker army company to NATO battlegroup in Bulgaria -PM
The United States has agreed to provide a Stryker mechanized infantry company for Bulgaria's battlegroup under NATO's drive to bolster its eastern flank after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Bulgarian Prime Minister Kirill Petkov said on Saturday. "The USA agreed to provide a Stryker company," he told a press conference with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. "This is a strong sign to all of our allies in NATO."
Bulgaria is establishing a battlegroup of up to 1,000 troops under the operational command of NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe. The battlegroup is expected to host troops from other allied countries as well.
