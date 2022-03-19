Left Menu

U.S. to provide Stryker army company to NATO battlegroup in Bulgaria -PM

"This is a strong sign to all of our allies in NATO." Bulgaria is establishing a battlegroup of up to 1,000 troops under the operational command of NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe. The battlegroup is expected to host troops from other allied countries as well.

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 19-03-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 14:42 IST
U.S. to provide Stryker army company to NATO battlegroup in Bulgaria -PM
Kirill Petkov Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

The United States has agreed to provide a Stryker mechanized infantry company for Bulgaria's battlegroup under NATO's drive to bolster its eastern flank after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Bulgarian Prime Minister Kirill Petkov said on Saturday. "The USA agreed to provide a Stryker company," he told a press conference with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. "This is a strong sign to all of our allies in NATO."

Bulgaria is establishing a battlegroup of up to 1,000 troops under the operational command of NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe. The battlegroup is expected to host troops from other allied countries as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

 Global
2
Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax

Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Int...

 Global
3
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -repor...

 Global
4
Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022