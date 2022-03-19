FIR against Gujarat Cong MLA for hiding property detail in 2017 poll affidavit

An FIR was lodged against Gujarat Congress MLA Nathabhai Patel under the Representation of the People Act for allegedly submitting false information in his affidavit while filing his nomination for the 2017 Assembly election.

Patel, who had won from Dhanera constituency in Banaskantha district by defeating BJP's Mavjibhai Desai, has refuted the allegations.

An FIR was lodged by an election officer under section 125 (A) of the RPA dealing with the penalty for filing a false affidavit, a Dhanera police station official said.

The action was taken against Patel on the direction of the Election Commission for allegedly furnishing false information or hiding certain information regarding his property in his 2017 election affidavit, a poll official said.

''On the basis of a complaint, a report was submitted to the Election Commission. The then election officer Yogesh Thakkar had issued Patel a show-cause notice on the complaint questioning the details provided by him in his affidavit,'' deputy collector and complainant FA Babi said.

''Based on his reply, a report was sent to the Election Commission, which directed its official here to file an FIR against Patel under the the Representation of the People Act. The investigation took time as it was based on the complaint of a private person,'' the official said.

Meanwhile, MLA Patel said, ''I have provided all details. There is no question of hiding anything. Any politically motivated person can blame me, but the court will make everything clear. I have full faith in the court,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)