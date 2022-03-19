Goa: Two cops suspended, booked for assaulting man

Two constables attached to Ponda police station in North Goa district were suspended and an FIR was registered against them for allegedly assaulting a man, police said on Saturday.

Constables Rama Khanekar and Omkar Mankar have been placed under suspension for allegedly assaulting a man at Codar village on Friday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Ponda) C L Patil said.

An FIR has also been registered against the duo after a formal complaint was filed by the victim, he said.

According to the police, the complainant has alleged that the constables assaulted him when he went to bathe in a river at Codar village along with his friends after Holi celebrations.

The complainant claimed that the constables assaulted him at least 50 times without any provocation and alleged that he was also pushed in a police jeep and brought to Ponda police station, where they threatened to file a fake case against him.

