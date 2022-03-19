Left Menu

Over 60 injured as temporary gallery collapses in Kerala

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-03-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 22:52 IST
Over 60 people are feared to be injured after the makeshift gallery of a football stadium collapsed near Wandoor in this north Kerala district late Saturday evening, police said.

Police said the incident was reported from Poongodu, a football crazy village near Wandoor and Kalikavu, where a sevens football match was being played.

All the injured person have been taken to nearby hospitals. None of them are said to be serious, they said.

Police said the incident occurred at around 9 PM when the sevens final match between two local teams was being played.

“The injured have been admitted to the nearby hospitals,'' police said.

Over 2,000 spectators were reportedly accommodated in the makeshift gallery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

