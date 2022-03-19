Man dies after having restaurant food in Nagpur

A 23-year-old man died on Saturday after having food from a nearby restaurant in Ajni area of Nagpur, police said.

Ritik Khobragade and his friends had ordered food on Friday and fell unconscious sometime after eating it, an official said. ''They were rushed to ahospital and discharged after being given some medicines. However Khobragade's health deteriorated soon after and he died while being treated at Government Medical College and Hospital. His friend is in a critical state as well,'' he said.

A probe is underway, the Ajni police station official said.

