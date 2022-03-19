Left Menu

Kyiv says 228 killed in capital since start of war, including four children

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 20-03-2022 00:02 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 23:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Kyiv city authorities on Saturday said 228 people had been killed in the capital since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began, including four children. A further 912 people have been wounded, the Kyiv city administration said in a statement.

Reuters has not been able to independently confirm casualty figures.

