Motor racing-F1 drivers to support UNICEF appeal for Ukraine

The 20 drivers will stand on the grid behind a banner in support of the appeal, urging fans to consider donating to the United Nations children's agency's appeal. Formula One and teams have already made a "generous donation", the sport said, without specifying a number.

Reuters | Manama | Updated: 20-03-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 17:52 IST
Formula One drivers will gather together on the grid ahead of Sunday's season-opening the Bahrain Grand Prix to raise awareness of UNICEF's emergency fundraising appeal for its programs helping children and families in Ukraine and other conflict zones, the sport said on Sunday. The 20 drivers will stand on the grid behind a banner in support of the appeal, urging fans to consider donating to the United Nations children's agency's appeal.

Formula One and teams have already made a "generous donation", the sport said, without specifying a number. Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Over three million have fled the fighting for other countries, according to United Nations data, in what has become Europe's fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War Two. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

