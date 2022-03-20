Motor racing-F1 drivers to support UNICEF appeal for Ukraine
The 20 drivers will stand on the grid behind a banner in support of the appeal, urging fans to consider donating to the United Nations children's agency's appeal. Formula One and teams have already made a "generous donation", the sport said, without specifying a number.
Formula One and teams have already made a "generous donation", the sport said, without specifying a number. Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Over three million have fled the fighting for other countries, according to United Nations data, in what has become Europe's fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War Two. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation".
