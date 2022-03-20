Left Menu

Ukraine front lines not shifting as Russia loses momentum, Ukrainian official says

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 20-03-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 18:01 IST
  • Ukraine

The front lines between Ukrainian and Russian forces are "practically frozen" as Russia does not have enough combat strength to advance further, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in a video address on Sunday.

"(Over the past day) there were practically no rocket strikes on (Ukrainian) cities," Arestovych added.

