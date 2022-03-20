Ukraine front lines not shifting as Russia loses momentum, Ukrainian official says
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 20-03-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 18:01 IST
- Ukraine
The front lines between Ukrainian and Russian forces are "practically frozen" as Russia does not have enough combat strength to advance further, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in a video address on Sunday.
"(Over the past day) there were practically no rocket strikes on (Ukrainian) cities," Arestovych added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
