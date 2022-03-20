Chhattisgarh: 24 Naxals surrender in Sukma

Twenty-four Naxals, including 10 women, surrendered during a 'Holi Milan' programme in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, a senior police official said.

The rebels, all lower-rung militia members who were active in Kistaram area of the district, turned themselves in at the newly set up police camp in Potakpalli village, some 400 kilometres from here, Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma told PTI.

They arrived at the camp accompanied by some 120 villagers, he said, adding that the surrender came about due to the police's 'Puna Narkom' (which means new dawn in Gondi) initiative to get Maoists to return to the mainstream.

