U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thomas in hospital for infection

Separately on Monday, hearings will begin for federal appellate judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee, to become the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2022 05:27 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 05:27 IST
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to a hospital in Washington on Friday after experiencing flu-like symptoms and was diagnosed with an infection, the top court said on Sunday.

Thomas, 73, was being treated with intravenous antibiotics, his symptoms were abating, and he expected to be released from the Sibley Memorial Hospital in a day or two, the court said in a statement. The Supreme Court, which is set to be in session on Monday, said that Thomas will participate in the consideration and discussion of cases through briefs, transcripts, and audio of the oral arguments.

A court representative said earlier this year that all nine justices were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and had received booster doses. A conservative and one of two Black men to have served on the Supreme Court, Thomas is the longest-serving of the current justices.

He was nominated by President George H.W. Bush in 1991 to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the retirement of liberal justice Thurgood Marshall, the first black justice on the court. Separately on Monday, hearings will begin for federal appellate judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee, to become the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

