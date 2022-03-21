Areca nut, coconut prices

Following are areca nut and coconut prices.

Areca nut (per quintal) Old Supari: Rs 47,000 to Rs 52,000 model Rs 51,000 New Supari: Rs 38,000 to Rs 45,000 model Rs 42,000 Koka: Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000 model Rs 30,000 Coconut [per thousand]: 1st quality: Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 model Rs 19,000 2nd quality: Rs 10,000 to Rs 16,000 model Rs 14,000.

