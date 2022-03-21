Left Menu

SC rejects plea seeking direction to empower corporation servants to exercise power under Sec 491 of Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a petition seeking the direction of the concerned authorities to empower Corporation Servants to exercise the power of Police Officer as per Section 491 of Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act, 1976.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 18:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The order was passed by a bench of justices Indira Banerjee and Justice AS Bopanna

The petition seeking implementation of the provision of Section 491 & 492 of Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act, 1976 was filed by one retired government servant S.R.Garward through advocate GS Mani. According to petitioner provision of Section 491 & 492 of Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act, 1976 mandates exercise of powers of police officers by corporation servants and constitution of Corporation Security Force for the betterment and security of property owned by the corporation. The petitioner has challenged the Karnataka High Court order which had dismissed PIL saying that it is the policy decision of the state government to have a corporate security force, the court cannot give directions.

The petitioner also sought a direction to the respondents to constitute and maintain the Corporation Security force as per section 492 of Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act-1976. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

