Left Menu

2 men gunned down in clash in Amritsar village

Two men were shot dead on Tuesday in a clash in Anayatpur village allegedly over harassment of a woman, police here said. The deceased were identified as Surmu 22 and Arri 32, said police.They said that the shooting arose out of an altercation that took place between two groups over some minor issue.However, the victims families challenged the version, alleging that the assailants were harassing some women and when they were asked to stop, they opened fire.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 22-03-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 21:01 IST
2 men gunned down in clash in Amritsar village
  • Country:
  • India

Two men were shot dead on Tuesday in a clash in Anayatpur village allegedly over harassment of a woman, police here said. The deceased were identified as Surmu (22) and Arri (32), said police.

They said that the shooting arose out of an altercation that took place between two groups over some minor issue.

However, the victims’ families challenged the version, alleging that the assailants were harassing some women and when they were asked to stop, they opened fire. Police said several police teams have been dispatched to nab the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II; Moving Towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II;...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022