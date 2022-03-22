Russia must adhere to UN Charter, say UK and India
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Russia must adhere to the United Nations Charter, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during a call on Tuesday, according to a readout provided by Johnson's office. "The pair agreed that Ukraine’s integrity and territorial sovereignty must be respected," a statement issued by Johnson's office following the call said.
“Russia needed to adhere to the UN Charter, the leaders said, and both agreed that respect for international law was the only way to ensure global peace and prosperity." Johnson also said both countries needed to intensify efforts to promote peace and de-escalation in the region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Russia
- UN Charter
- Ukraine
- Johnson
- Boris
- United Nations Charter
- British
- Indian
ALSO READ
FOREX-Euro slides as war in Ukraine stokes inflationary shock
COLUMN-Global recession risks rise after Russia invades Ukraine: Kemp
Ukraine says Russia steps up shelling of residential areas
U.S. Congress to 'explore' Russian oil ban, enact $10 bln in aid for Ukraine this week -House Speaker Pelosi
TOP WRAP 14-Fighting traps residents in Mariupol; Putin calls on Ukraine to surrender