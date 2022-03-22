Nagaland assembly passes bills to strengthen groundwater management, local participation in tribal bodies

The Nagaland assembly on Tuesday passed two bills to strengthen local participation in village and tribal councils and boost groundwater management in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton moved ''Nagaland Village and Tribal Councils (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022'' while Soil and Water Conservation Minister V Kashiho Sangtam took up the ''Nagaland Groundwater (Regulation & Control of Development and Management) Bill, 2020'' on the third day of the ongoing budget session of the assembly.

The bills were passed by voice vote as members of the opposition-less House did not seek any clarification on these legislations.

The village and tribal council amendment bill was introduced to make additions to qualification criteria for a member of such a body.

The objective was to prevent non-indigenous persons and those who are no longer permanent residents of a village from becoming members of such council, the Deputy CM said.

The purpose of the second bill was to promote sustainable groundwater use.

It also aims at protecting ecosystem and biological diversity while ensuring that present and future generations have access to sufficient water.

