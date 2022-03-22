UP court to pronounce sentence against ex-MLC on Wednesday

A special court here on Wednesday will pronounce the quantum of punishment in the case against former MLC Akshay Pratap Singh, who has been convicted for taking an arms licence on a fake address. The court on Tuesday sent Singh to judicial custody.

According to a government counsel, Ramesh Pandey, the case was registered against the former MLC in 1997. The court had on March 15 held Singh guilty.

