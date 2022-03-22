Assam police officer suspended for beating minor boy for stealing biscuit

An Assam police officer has been suspended for allegedly beating a 13-year-old minor boy inside the police station in Assam's Morigaon district for stealing biscuit. Police have taken action against the police officer who was posted at Laharighat police station in Morigaon district after a video surfaced on social media where the police officer was seen repeatedly beating up the minor boy with a stick inside the police station.

The minor boy was reportedly caught for stealing biscuit from a vehicle which was seized by the police and was parked inside the premises of the police station. Aparna N, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Morigaon district said that on March 21 a video was surfaced on social media where a police officer in civil dress was seen beating up a minor boy inside Laharighat police station.

"When we inquired about the matter, we found that such incident happened at Laharighat police station on March 9. On February 21, a vehicle was seized as the vehicle was carrying some illegal liquor bottles which were kept hidden under biscuit packets. In connection with it, the vehicle was seized and was parked inside the premises of the police station. The child in conflict with the law was trying to take the case property and the staff of the police station caught the child and he was beaten up by the police officer. It is a very unfortunate incident," the SP said. The Morigaon district SP further said that necessary action has been taken after the video surfaced on social media.

"The officer has been suspended and Circle Inspector, Laharighat is conducting an inquiry. The necessary departmental proceedings will be undertaken after the inquiry report. The suspended officer was identified as Upen Chandra Bordoloi," the SP of Morigaon district said. (ANI)

