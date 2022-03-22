CJI Ramana felicitates four Padma awardees

Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana on Monday felicitated four Padma awardees who hail from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at his official residence here. President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday had conferred Padma awards to 54 distinguished personalities at a civil investiture ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here in Delhi.

Dr. Sunkara Venkata Adinarayana Rao, late Gosaveedu Shaik Hassan Sahieb, Darshanam Mogulaiah, and Dr. Garikipati Narasimha Rao were the four awardees. Sunkara Venkata Adinarayana Rao is an orthopedic surgeon from Visakhapatnam and has been awarded for his work for the poor and needy.

Gosaveedu Shaik Hassan Sahieb was awarded Padma Shri posthumously and he was a renowned player of the musical instrument 'nadaswaram'. Darshanam Mogulaiah was conferred Padma Shri for his contribution in preserving the traditional art form - the 'kinnera', a folk musical instrument native to Telangana.

Dr. Garikipati VB Narasimha Rao is a renowned spiritual and motivational orator, litterateur and poet. (ANI)

