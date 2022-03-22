Left Menu

CJI Ramana felicitates four Padma awardees

Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana on Monday felicitated four Padma awardees who hail from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at his official residence here.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 23:33 IST
CJI Ramana felicitates four Padma awardees
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana on Monday felicitated four Padma awardees who hail from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at his official residence here. President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday had conferred Padma awards to 54 distinguished personalities at a civil investiture ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here in Delhi.

Dr. Sunkara Venkata Adinarayana Rao, late Gosaveedu Shaik Hassan Sahieb, Darshanam Mogulaiah, and Dr. Garikipati Narasimha Rao were the four awardees. Sunkara Venkata Adinarayana Rao is an orthopedic surgeon from Visakhapatnam and has been awarded for his work for the poor and needy.

Gosaveedu Shaik Hassan Sahieb was awarded Padma Shri posthumously and he was a renowned player of the musical instrument 'nadaswaram'. Darshanam Mogulaiah was conferred Padma Shri for his contribution in preserving the traditional art form - the 'kinnera', a folk musical instrument native to Telangana.

Dr. Garikipati VB Narasimha Rao is a renowned spiritual and motivational orator, litterateur and poet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
3
War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong action as betrayal

War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong a...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022